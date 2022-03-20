StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $219.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.53. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

