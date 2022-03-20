StockNews.com Lowers China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Hold

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
LFC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.
About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.