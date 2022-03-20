StockNews.com Lowers China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Hold

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LFC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

