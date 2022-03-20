StockNews.com Lowers Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) to Sell

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

