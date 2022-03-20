StockNews.com Lowers Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) to Sell

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $30.60.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.