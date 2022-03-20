StockNews.com Upgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to “Buy”

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $50,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $345,991 over the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

