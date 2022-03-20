StockNews.com Upgrades Integer (NYSE:ITGR) to Buy

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91. Integer has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.