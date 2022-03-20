Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,952.75 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,293.05 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,934.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,856.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.