SUKU Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

SUKU (SUKU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,942,217 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

