Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.32 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

