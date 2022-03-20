Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.