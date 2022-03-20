Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

NYSE VMC opened at $183.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.