Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

