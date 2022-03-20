Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,181 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

