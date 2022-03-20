Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 234 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,627,000 after acquiring an additional 975,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $667,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.