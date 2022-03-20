Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $338.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $54,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.