Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $14.74 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.