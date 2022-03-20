Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

NYSE SUNL opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

