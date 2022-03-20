Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

SLGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $1.88 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super League Gaming by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 220,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

