Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1902 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
SVNLY stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.
SVNLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
