Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €135.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($145.60) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.37 ($132.27).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €107.65 ($118.30) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($80.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €106.55 and its 200-day moving average is €116.76.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

