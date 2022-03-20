Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.16. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
