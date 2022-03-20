Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.16. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.