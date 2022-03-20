Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and sold 35,838 shares worth $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,168 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 175,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

