Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,857,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

