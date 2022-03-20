Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 306 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRRGet Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Fiverr International comprises 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fiverr International worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $6.88 on Friday, hitting $74.01. 942,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $262.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

