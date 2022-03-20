Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC stock remained flat at $$20.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,241,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

