Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after buying an additional 104,125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,450,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,018. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average is $160.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.