TD Securities Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$62.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATD. National Bank Financial lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.17.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE ATD opened at C$53.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.74. The stock has a market cap of C$55.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.