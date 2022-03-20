Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$491,600.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.16, for a total value of C$491,600.00.

Real Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Real Foley sold 665 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.01, for a total value of C$33,921.65.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Real Foley sold 12,250 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total value of C$630,140.00.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$467,250.00.

Shares of TECK.A opened at C$52.46 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$28.70 and a 12-month high of C$56.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market cap of C$409.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.88.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

