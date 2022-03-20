Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

