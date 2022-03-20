Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.93. 421,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day moving average of $342.52. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.