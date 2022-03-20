Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.93. 421,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.94 and its 200-day moving average is $342.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

