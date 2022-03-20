Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.05 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

