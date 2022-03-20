Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion.
NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.05 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $505,000.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
