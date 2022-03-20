Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.00.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($461.54) to €440.00 ($483.52) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.16. 8,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.99. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $161.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

