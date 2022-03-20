Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.85. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

