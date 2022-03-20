Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,087,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,541,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.