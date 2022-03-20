Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.26. The company had a trading volume of 378,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,106. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average is $178.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

