Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,493. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

