Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 881 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

