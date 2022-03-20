Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 343 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,349,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 947,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

