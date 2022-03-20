Tendies 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $59,039.00 (TEND)

Tendies (TEND) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $107,888.83 and approximately $59,039.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00035739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00106312 BTC.

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

