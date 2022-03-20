Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,236. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. Tennant has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 41.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

