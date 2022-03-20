Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,657 shares of company stock worth $4,742,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Teradata by 53.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Teradata by 104,933.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 17.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 53,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

