Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after buying an additional 193,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

