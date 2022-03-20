Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla stock opened at $905.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $936.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

