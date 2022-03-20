TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

TESS opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

