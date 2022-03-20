TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
TESS opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.