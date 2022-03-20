Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.76. 536,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,320. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

