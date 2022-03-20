Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,912,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,781,000 after purchasing an additional 174,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
