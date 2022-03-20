Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $180.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average is $185.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

