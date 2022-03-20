Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stake Lessened by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $5,139,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 94 shares of company stock worth $108,414 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,348.45. 95,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,135.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,215.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

