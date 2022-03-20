Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

