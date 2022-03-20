Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. CSX makes up about 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,635,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

